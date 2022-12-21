Meet the Grinch who makes Centralia smile

Shawn Haines celebrates the holiday season by going full-on Grinch and it's a true delight! #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTRALIA, Wash. — For as long as he can remember, Centralia Washington's Shawn Haines has believed his favorite time of the year comes at the end of the year.

"I've always loved the lights and the joy the holidays bring to families," he said.

And, at least in the Haines's front yard, nothing embodies the spirit of the season quite like a furry green man in a Santa suit, which may explain the nearly two dozens Grinches he has inflated in his front yard.

"Like everybody will tell you, you can never go big enough," Haines said. "So every year it's bigger, bigger, and bigger. And what can I do next year?"

Haines picked up 15 new inflatable Grinches in 2022 and expanded his display into his neighbor's front yard. With permission of course.

We asked him if this is out of control.

"No," he said. "This is just the beginning."

That's for sure.

Inspired by his daughter's love of the character, the living room is decorated in mid-century Grinch.

"There is nothing in Hobby Lobby that we do not have," laughed Haines. "The Olympia store knows me as Mr. Grinch."

Turns out that's a pretty apt nickname. Because folks, we're not done here.

"I go over the top maybe," Haines said. "I get a little in touch with the Grinch himself."

Haines has an entire Grinch costume. A transformation takes place when he goes green.

"When I put on the costume, I can really get into the character and just have a lot of fun and be someone who everyone loves," he said as he started waving to passing cars on North Pearl Street.

And just like that, Centralia feels a little bit like Whoville, the city that didn't need presents to celebrate Christmas.

Colby Watts and Daniel Edwards just had to pull over for a picture.

"I think he's awesome," Watts said. "I think he's great, amazing."

"Especially for Centralia Washington," added Edwards, laughing.

April Ebeling lives down the street.

"I think it's great," she said. "My whole family loves it. He does way better this year than last year. He'll do more next year I'm sure."

Haines believes he's tapped into the magic at this time of the year. And even if his own heart doesn't grow three sizes in one day, he says he can still feel it filling up with joy.

"It warms my heart because I love to give back to the community," he said. "I love to put a smile on everybody's face. I just have a lot of fun with it."