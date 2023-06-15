x
Fire up the grill for this secret ingredient flank steak - Douglas Demos

It's time to move the cooking outside! #k5evening

SEATTLE — If the warm weather we've been having is inspiring you to fire up the grill, Chef Tom Douglas has a great recipe for you! He joined us from his house in north Seattle.

Flank Steak with Spring Salsa Verde  
A Tom Douglas and Co.® Recipe

INGREDIENTS: 

  • Flank steak patted dry (we like Mishima Reserve)
  • Cossanella soft-ripened cheese (any soft-ripened cheese will do)
  • Fresh Herbs, picked and roughly chopped
  • Tarragon
  • Garlic Chives
  • Chives
  • Sage
  • Oregano
  • Garlic
  • Orange
  • Lemon
  • Capers
  • Olive Oil
  • Vinegar (whatever you have, TD is using quince)

DIRECTIONS: 

For the Steak:

  • Cover the flank with plastic wrap and pound to even thickness with a mallet, start in the center and work outwards
  • Score flank in both directions on each side
  • Season both sides with salt and pepper and drizzle lightly with olive oil
  • Place flank on the hottest part of the grill and let each side cook for roughly 5 minutes or until internal temp reaches 120 – if cooking inside, use a cast iron pan over high heat

For the Spring Salsa Verde:

  • To your blender or food processor add: chopped herbs, garlic, lemon juice, orange juice, capers, vinegar and black pepper
  • Turn on the blender or food processor and slowly add olive oil to emulsify – we like ours to be pureed but still a bit chunky!

Bring it Together: 

  • Remove flank steak from grill and place on a rack – leave to rest for at least 5 minutes
  • Slice the steak against the grain
  • Spread soft cheese across the steak and then top with the fresh salsa verde

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest.

