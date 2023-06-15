Fire up the grill for this secret ingredient flank steak - Douglas Demos

SEATTLE — If the warm weather we've been having is inspiring you to fire up the grill, Chef Tom Douglas has a great recipe for you! He joined us from his house in north Seattle.
Flank Steak with Spring Salsa Verde
A Tom Douglas and Co.® Recipe
INGREDIENTS:
- Flank steak patted dry (we like Mishima Reserve)
- Cossanella soft-ripened cheese (any soft-ripened cheese will do)
- Fresh Herbs, picked and roughly chopped
- Tarragon
- Garlic Chives
- Chives
- Sage
- Oregano
- Garlic
- Orange
- Lemon
- Capers
- Olive Oil
- Vinegar (whatever you have, TD is using quince)
DIRECTIONS:
For the Steak:
- Cover the flank with plastic wrap and pound to even thickness with a mallet, start in the center and work outwards
- Score flank in both directions on each side
- Season both sides with salt and pepper and drizzle lightly with olive oil
- Place flank on the hottest part of the grill and let each side cook for roughly 5 minutes or until internal temp reaches 120 – if cooking inside, use a cast iron pan over high heat
For the Spring Salsa Verde:
- To your blender or food processor add: chopped herbs, garlic, lemon juice, orange juice, capers, vinegar and black pepper
- Turn on the blender or food processor and slowly add olive oil to emulsify – we like ours to be pureed but still a bit chunky!
Bring it Together:
- Remove flank steak from grill and place on a rack – leave to rest for at least 5 minutes
- Slice the steak against the grain
- Spread soft cheese across the steak and then top with the fresh salsa verde
