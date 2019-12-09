SEATTLE — No matter the weather, or the time, or the day, Green Lake Park is a popular place to be.

The 2.8 mile path around the lake attracts runners, walkers and cyclists, while the lake itself is the perfect place to swim, fish and paddle-boat.

As the summer comes to an end, the Windermere Summer Splash event is always a great way to enjoy the fleeting sunshine and warmer temperatures. This year, Summer Splash is Saturday, September 14th from 9am-3pm, right near the Small Craft Center. There will be lots of different food vendors, a corporate rowing regatta, and plenty of opportunities to hit the water.

Windermere Summer Splash | September 14th, 9am-3pm | Small Craft Center

The Windermere Summer Splash event is a great family event that's the ultimate way to celebrate late summer.

It's not just locals who enjoy Green Lake Park -- plenty of famous people have graced its path as well!

Led Zeppelin played at the Green Lake Aqua Theater in 1969, for instance. A former president even took a run in the park- former President Bill Clinton hit the path one November day in 1993.

According to the Seattle Times, he ran the 2.8-mile path in 22 minutes and 40 seconds, while stopping to say hello to other parkgoers. Later, when addressing delegates, he said of his Green Lake Run: "I didn't turn green, but I nearly did. It was a vigorous run."

Green Lake Pitch n' Putt is a golfer's haven, whether you're a beginner or expert.

Green Lake Park has another type of green, tucked away off E Green Lake Way. The Green Lake Pitch n' Putt is a short par 3 course for everyone from beginners to golf pros looking for a relaxing neighborhood course. Players can rent equipment and play a few rounds with friends- it's a great activity for a summer evening.

Green Lake Pitch 'n Putt | 5701 East Green Lake Way N

