The recipe for heaven in Greece is simple: water, flour, oil, salt and sugar.

Those ingredients in the hands of Kostas Giakoumatos become magical, cloud-like pillows...Greek donuts called "Loukoumades."

"I make people happy. And when you see people coming for a second, you say OK! And I do have people come and say, 'Oh my God, this is the best loukoumades in town!'"

Just look for the sign at the St. Demetrios Greek Festival this weekend in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood.

Loukoumades are just one of the Greek treats on hand at the annual gathering that includes music, dancing, shopping and church tours.

It's a cultural experience Seattlites have enjoyed since 1960.

