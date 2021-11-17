Great food, cheap drinks, and GIANT piranhas at Maple Valley's Pla-Mor Bar & Grill - 2021's Best

The Pla-Mor Bar and Grill is a family-owned neighborhood bar that's been open since 1966. This dive bar is mainly popular in the area for food. It's definitely not the kind of menu you'd expect at a dive bar, and they even have yummy specials every day of the week. But we kind of love the fact they also have a fish tank full of 18-pound piranhas. We're still trying to figure out what they feed those puppies.