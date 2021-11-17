Great food, cheap drinks, and GIANT piranhas at Maple Valley's Pla-Mor Bar & Grill - 2021's Best

Maple Valley, Wash. — Pla-Mor Bar and Grill is the winner of Best Dive Bar in 2021's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.
The Pla-Mor Bar and Grill is a family-owned neighborhood bar that's been open since 1966. This dive bar is mainly popular in the area for food. It's definitely not the kind of menu you'd expect at a dive bar, and they even have yummy specials every day of the week. But we kind of love the fact they also have a fish tank full of 18-pound piranhas. We're still trying to figure out what they feed those puppies.
“Can’t beat the price, can’t beat the taste of it when it comes to my burgers," said Pla-Mor Chef Todd Gillespie. "They're the best of the Northwest.”
If you're not sold with good food, drinks, and giant fish, come for the entertainment. Pla-Mor has a pool table, two golden tee arcade games, and a jukebox for you to pick your favorite music for free.
