GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Extreme Jose and Saint host the show from Table 47, a farm direct, casual restaurant located inside a 57,000 square foot community space called Ocean5.

Jose had the most popular meal on the menu, the Tahoma Burger, made with all local ingredients including an apple. Saint had the Red Chili Empanadas, made from a recipe chef Eric Edwards was given by his favorite restaurant in his home state of Arizona.

Jose plays Space Invaders at Ocean5

KING TV

Ocean5 offers some indoor activities for visitors. Extreme Jose crushed Saint inside the two-story Lasertron laser challenge arena, which is big enough to accommodate 40 people. Saint won the bowling challenge. Jose tried out duckpin bowling which uses a smaller, lighter weight ball. Ocean5 is the only spot in the region with duckpin. The guys finished their adventure in the game room, home to more than 50 new and retro arcade games. Saint finished second in Mario Kart while Jose was destroyed by the giant Space Invaders game. That was enough for Saint to win the Giant Standing Unicorn Doll.

Jose and Saint and the Giant Standing Unicorn Doll

KING TV

Ocean5 is open seven days a week and is located at 5268 Point Fosdick Drive NW in Gig Harbor.

