SEATTLE — Lucinda Grain Bar is the latest restaurant from award-winning chef Edouardo Jordan. Located in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood, the grain-based bar and cafe features a menu filled with barley, rye, buckwheat and more.

Jordan opened Lucinda in December capping off a huge year in 2018. He took home not one but two James Beard Awards. He won Best New Restaurant for JuneBaby and Best Chef: Northwest for Salare. And we think he has another winner on his hands with Lucinda.

Chef Edouardo Jordan prepares food at Lucinda Grain Bar.

KING-TV

The dinner menu consists of small plates, pressed sandwiches and grain bowls. Standouts include the Freekeh bowl with lamb along with the Purple Barley bowl with calamari and chickpeas. You'll also want to save room for one of the most unique desserts in Seattle. The house-made einkorn ice cream is served on a bed of porridge and trust us it's worth all the calories.

Lucinda Grain Bowl's einkorn ice cream served on porridge.

KING-TV

This February, chef Jordan is celebrating Black History Month with a series of events across all his restaurants. The gatherings will blend great food and conversation to bring awareness to the diverse culture of African-American cuisine and the people behind it. The events are listed below:

Feb. 9: Chef BJ Dennis at JuneBaby

Feb. 16: Chef Carla Hall at JuneBaby

Feb. 17: Métier's Brewmaster dinner at Salare

Feb. 27: Chef Talk for high school students featuring Chef Edouardo Jordan at the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle

March 2: Dr. Jessica B. Harris at Salare

Lucinda Grain Bar is located at 2120 NE 65th Street in Seattle. It's opened Wednesday through Sunday 4:00pm to late.