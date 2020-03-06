3 PNW-made gifts that 2020 grads will love

Irreverent, meaningful and useful, these ideas support both graduates and local businesses.

SEATTLE — June marks the end of an era for high school and college seniors (as well as 8th graders.)

Here are three local gifts to help acknowledge their achievements, even without the fanfare of graduations.

Inspirational Book from Papersalt

Seattle-based lifestyle gift brand Papersalt created A Letter To The 2020 Senior Class, after several of the business owners talked about their own children finishing the school year without traditions like prom and graduation.

"I just think about my high school memories and it chokes me up, I can't imagine not having them,” said co-owner Chris Mohn.

The book acknowledges students have a right to feel angry and disappointed, because they’ve been robbed of memories and cheated by a pandemic. But it's also full of reassurance, focuses on the power of grit, and offers some healthy perspective about the future.

It costs $17.95 and Papersalt is offering a discount for local shoppers.

Funny Grad Candle from Malicious Women Co.

You won’t mince words with a snarky candle that reads: "I'm sorry COVID ruined your graduation."



Snohomish-based business Malicious Women Co. is known for hand-poured candles, scrumptious scents, and funny labels. In addition to the graduation candle, they also offer a popular Quarantine DIY candle kit.





There's also a Malicious Women coffee option, ideal for a grad in need of a caffeine fix – it reads: “I’m Like 2020% Done, Roasted with PDF Diplomas and Bath Robe Gowns.” It costs $17 and you can choose the roast.



Shipping and curbside pickup are available.

Handmade Cards from Mary Klump Studio

If you want to give a graduate some cold hard cash, you can still make it personal with a handmade card from artist Mary Klump.

When she's not working with kids at Seattle Children's, she's using mixed media to create small works of art.

Her collection features both graduation and location cards, to match a senior with their city.

She can even design a customized card just for you - contact her for details.