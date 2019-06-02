SEATTLE — Looking for an alternative to the traditional “girls’ night out?”

Groups of friends can book a shoot with Seattle-based photographer Rosemary Dai Ross to create memories through her camera lens.

She calls them Fine Art Parties.

Lena Meyer brought three friends as a birthday celebration.

"Just having a party for myself somehow didn't feel quite right,” Meyer said. "The ‘ah-ha’ went off within me, and I thought what an amazing way to bring together some of these inspirational women in my life."

The sessions can be shot in-studio or on-location, and Dai Ross assures her guests that no modeling experience is required.

"Being in front of the camera is pretty awkward for most people. I've been doing it for 20 years and it’s a hard thing to do,” she said. "We try to create an environment for people that is really comfortable for them and embraces them."

But the photo shoots aren't just about looking glamorous - there's a deeper meaning, too.

Each Fine Art Party has a theme, based on the models’ personalities and passions. Dai Ross meets with each group for a couple of hours to brainstorm a concept for their photos, tailored to the specific group of friends.

Meyer’s group was made up of entrepreneurs, and they decided to represent the elements of nature.

"When they get this end result, it's actually a lot more than just something that's super pretty,” Dai Ross said. “It means something and then they can take that art piece and look at it and see it throughout the day and be reminded of their own power."

Alma Lara said coming up with the concept was just as meaningful as posing for the photos.

"I think I'm going to walk out of here a different person just because of this experience,” she said.

Meyer agreed.

"For one day you get to be your own role model and have that captured, not just in a picture but in a beautiful image to cherish,” she said.

The price of a Fine Art Party starts at $895.