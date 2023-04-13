Grab a slice of spring at Mioposto Pizzeria

The new spring cocktails and pizza are available at the restaurant's four locations in Seattle and Mercer Island. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — For many, the search for the perfect pizza can be a life-long pursuit. But the quest doesn't have to take you to Italy or New York. The best slice might just be in your own neighborhood.

That's the goal of the Seattle area restaurant Mioposto. The family-owned pizzeria has been around since 2006 and focuses on open-flame cooking with big, bold flavors.

The menu features classic Italian fare using the finest ingredients. You'll find everything from calamari to steak, salads and sandwiches. But the pizza is the star of the show and Mioposto has a brand new options that are bursting with spring flavors. flavors.

The Piccola Verde combines spring pea pesto, fontina, ricotta, red onion, pancetta, and asparagus on a milled tomato base. Other standouts include the Le Patate Con Tartufo with roasted potatoes and gorgonzola cheese along with the Pinocchio which features mozzarella, salami, and Italian fennel sausage. There's also a great item on the brunch menu — the bacon and egg breakfast pizza.

The new spring menu also extends to the bar. The colorful concoctions include the Terra Rosa which is a mix of beet juice, grappa, cynar, gernet, and prosecco. There's also a Hibiscus margarita and the Pacific Northwest Sour which has gin, house-made IPA syrup, egg white, and lime. The restaurant also has an extensive wine list with imported and local Washington wines.

Mioposto doesn't just serve delicious drinks and food, it also gives back to the community. So far this year, they've donated more than $13,000 through their Pizza + Philanthropy program which includes fundraisers, sponsorships, food donations, and gift card donations.

"All of the funds go to support the nonprofits and schools in our communities," said director of operations Rachel Boddie. "It's where we live and work. It's our foundation. We want to be local. We want to survive and nurture where we are."