EDISON, Wash — It's a small restaurant in one of the state's tiniest towns - but the fan base for Tweets Café is big.

"This is probably my favorite restaurant in the whole state,” said Rachel Belle, host of My Last Meal podcast.

She makes the one and a half hour trip from Seattle.

"The smell inside is so cozy. It's like a home cooked meal if you were actually really good at cooking a home cooked meal,” she said.

That's precisely what the owners are going for.

"When you step into our businesses, you're really stepping into an extension of our homes,” said co-owner Charles Atkinson, "Recognize that we're going to treat you like one of us, be prepared for it."

He launched the cafe with his husband David, using vegetables they grew themselves.

"He created the menu, he's genius with that, and I went and worked in the dirt and ran my mouth at the counter,” Atkinson said.

Organic, locally sourced ingredients remain the heart of the seasonal menu. But Tweets appeal isn't just about food. It's a complete experience.

"It's so cute inside, I know that word is overused, but it's so cute,” Belle said. "You'll meet the locals, you'll meet people from all over the state - sit next to strangers, you'll like it… it's a destination meal."

If Tweets is packed, try Charles and David's other restaurant Mariposa Taqueria - right next door.

Tweets Café only takes cash or checks. It’s located at 5800 Cains Court in Edison, WA.

