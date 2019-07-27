CHELAN, Wash. — It's as familiar a sight to locals and tourists as it is to the lake it borders.

Find Lakeview Drive-In by Lake Chelan, which has been serving up burgers and fries since 1957. Debbie Mack and her husband bought the iconic drive-in in the late 80's. Their son runs it now, but other than that not much has changed since it opened 50 years ago.

"Basically you can call it a burger joint. We do it old fashioned -- we cook it on the grill as it's ordered," said Debbie.

The most popular ordered item is the bacon burger -- which is a double burger with bacon and cheese. It also comes with a basket of fries sprinkled with their special seasoning salt.

When it comes to supersizing, they don't get much more super than this fry size on the menu...

"The bucket of fries basically has been here since we bought the place," Debbie continued, "People come from miles just to order the fries."

More than just another burger joint, to their fans, Lakeview Drive-In is a lip-smacking landmark.

"They have supported us 100% and that's why we're still here. I'm just so proud of it."

Lakeview Drive-In | 323 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816

