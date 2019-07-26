SEATTLE — A Seattle business is putting a modern twist on ice cream cakes.

Icebox Ice Cream Cakes are handmade and filled with Molly Moon’s locally sourced ice cream.

"They've been selling like hotcakes - or, cold-cakes?" said founder Lauren Burman, laughing.

She was inspired to create Icebox in part because of her own childhood.

"Every year for my birthday - my sister's and my birthdays are close together - my mom would buy one ice cream cake and we would eat it that day and share it with our family and friends and then put it in the freezer and over the course of the next few months, dig into it bite by bite,” she said.

Icebox cakes look more sophisticated than traditional children’s versions. Burman makes each one herself, and they’re available in 7x7 or 9x9 inch sizes.

It took months of research and development to come up with the right textures and flavors. Burman said cold cake that tastes good requires more skill and science than people might imagine. She also went an extra step by turning the toppings into something special.

"Our sprinkles are homemade,” she said. “I like to make as much of the cake as possible from scratch.”

The cakes come in classic options like chocolate and vanilla or combos like chocolate caramel or peanut butter and chocolate. They can be wrapped and re-frozen and the left-overs are still good up to eight weeks later.

However long it takes customers to finish, Burman hopes they savor every bite with people they love.

"There's this really cool thing that happens with food when you share it, this pride, this community that's built around it,” she said. “I feel lucky to be a little part of."

Icebox Ice Cream Cakes are available for order and delivery online, or you can pick one up at a nearby Molly Moon's location. You can follow Burman's tasty creations on Instagram.

