SEATTLE — Genevieve St. Charles, who goes by the art name Goldsuit, is a painter, illustrator and graphic designer in Seattle.

She's well known for creations like her chubby smiling ghosts and La Croix cans with some very witty flavors. Millennial avocado toast housing crisis, anyone?

"I think it's always been the perfect vessel for social commentary. The flavors have always been pretty humorous," St. Charles says.

Goldsuit creates murals, paintings, furniture and much more.

Goldsuit

But with the advent of COVID-19, St. Charles went from tongue-in-cheek to something a little more vulnerable. Her chubby ghosts have donned masks, and she now creates La Croix cans with hopeful phrases like, 'everything is going to be okay' and 'be good to each other'.

Genevieve St. Charles, known by her art name Goldsuit, is creating pieces that reflect our current scenario.

Goldsuit

It may seem like a strange combination to some, but St. Charles says people around the world are buying these new pieces.

"I always try to make it as positive, lighthearted, whimsical as I can, and I think people really need that right now," St. Charles says. "With all of the fear and anxiety going around, I felt like it was really just a message that people need to be reminded of."

You can see more of her art and buy pieces on her website.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.