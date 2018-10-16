Hollywood comes to Seattle in the form of a new exhibition at The Museum of Flight. Visitors can go behind the scenes of the new biopic First Man.

The movie, starring Ryan Gosling, tells the true story of astronaut Neil Armstrong's journey to become the first man on the moon. The Museum of Flight worked with the studio and film's producers to put the collection together. The exhibition called Behind the Scenes of First Man includes a flight suit worn by Gosling, one of Claire Foy's dresses and a replica of a Lunar Excursion Module.

The props will be on display at The Museum of Flight through December 20.

