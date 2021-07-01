Go on a gnome scavenger hunt at this trail in Maple Valley

The trail is fun for both kids and adults! #k5evening

If you’re tired of your usual, boring trails, you might want to check out The Gnome Trail in Maple Valley.

The trail features a plethora of gnomes hidden throughout. Kids especially get giddy running through the trail looking for them.

“It’s adventurous, it’s fantastical,” Sam Froelich, a father of three said. “It’s just a reason to get out into nature and the kids thoroughly enjoy it.”

The trail is a little over half a mile and is also dog-friendly.

“It’s truly tremendous to see them get really excited about things,” Froelich said. “Sometimes [they're] even better reactions than on their birthday when they get gifts.”

There are gnomes of all kinds on the trail — happy gnomes, sleepy gnomes, hide-seek-gnomes, gnomes with big noses.

“We love just getting out in nature so it’s fun that it’s a little bit whimsical, a little bit of a treasure hunt,” Lauren Stuekle, a mother of four said.