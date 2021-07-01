x
Go on a gnome scavenger hunt at this trail in Maple Valley

The trail is fun for both kids and adults! #k5evening
Credit: KING 5
The Gnome Trail in Maple Valley has lots of gnomes hidden throughout it.

If you’re tired of your usual, boring trails, you might want to check out The Gnome Trail in Maple Valley.

The trail features a plethora of gnomes hidden throughout. Kids especially get giddy running through the trail looking for them.

“It’s adventurous, it’s fantastical,” Sam Froelich, a father of three said. “It’s just a reason to get out into nature and the kids thoroughly enjoy it.”

The trail is a little over half a mile and is also dog-friendly.

“It’s truly tremendous to see them get really excited about things,” Froelich said. “Sometimes [they're] even better reactions than on their birthday when they get gifts.”

There are gnomes of all kinds on the trail — happy gnomes, sleepy gnomes, hide-seek-gnomes, gnomes with big noses.

“We love just getting out in nature so it’s fun that it’s a little bit whimsical, a little bit of a treasure hunt,” Lauren Stuekle, a mother of four said.

Some might say it's a great place to hang out with your gnomies.

