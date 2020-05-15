Meet the Gig Harbor woman who brings good news and cash donations to struggling small businesses

Wendy O'Neill has raised more than $11,000 for 17 businesses so far.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — With its flower baskets for sale and jars of homemade jam, Patterson’s Farm Market has always celebrated spring as the start of a busy year. But, until the opening day last week, the Gig Harbor corner where locals get valentines flowers and Easter bouquets has been closed, and Shelli Patterson, who works side by side with her daughter Hailey, hasn't been able to pay her.

“I think it's just been so hard in here,” Patterson says pointing to her heart.

But things are about to get easier with the arrival of Wendy O'Neill, the star of Gig Harbor's Positive Town Talk Facebook page. With a nod from her friend Kim Gebhardt, who’s holding a phone, O’Neill addresses her viewers: “Hi everybody! I am with Shelli Patterson and we are revealing how much money we have earned for her, which is $1,320,” she says.

“Oh my gosh, are you kidding me?” Patterson exclaims.

O’Neill's Facebook posts have become must-watch viewing in this city. She draws names from a bag for prizes from the businesses. She says it's not a raffle but a way for business owners to show their appreciation. Donors who've pitched in to help tune in every morning to see if they've won.



“At first I thought who is going to trust me to give me money,” says O’Neill. “They don't know me. But they did and it has been really good.”



These aren't giveaways, but shots in the arm for struggling family businesses. Nearly two dozen have been helped so far. Just like Patterson's.

“So something like this is, you have no idea,” says Patterson near tears. “I mean truly no idea. It's amazing .”

“You are going to make me cry,” says O’Neill.



It may be the season of blooming flowers, of hope and optimism, but it sure feels like the season of giving.



“I feel like it's Christmas,” says O’Neill. “I feel like it's Christmas for me because I'm delivering gifts to these people and I get nothing in return out of this.”

That's about to change. While O’Neill was doing her presentation, Shelli’s husband was stapling a thank you sign for Wendy, a surprise that nearly brought her to tears.