SEATTLE — Consider treating someone to a present they wouldn't dream of returning or re-gifting. They'll remember these experiences forever:

Colorful Pasta Creations

Fall City's Linda Miller Nicholson makes beautiful Instagram-able pasta. And your special someone can, too, if you sign them up for one of Linda's colorful pasta-making classes. The four-hour course costs 255 bucks, and includes a fresh pasta meal. You get to take home everything you make.

https://saltyseattle.com/

Tintype Photo Session

It's not just an image. It's an experience. Expose a friend to history as the subject of a tintype photo, the kind they used to make more than a century ago. Using vintage equipment, Henrietta's Eye in Pioneer Square will create a one-of-a-kind heirloom image chemically etched on metal. Allow at least an hour for your sitting. (You can't rush this stuff.) Sessions start at 75 dollars.

https://seattletintype.com/

Wonder Woman Workout

The fitness buff in your life will thank you for the chance to work out like Wonder Woman. Krav Maga in South Lake Union specializes in the butt-kicking self-defense system created by the Israeli military and once taught by veteran-turned-movie star, Gal Gadot. A one-week trial membership is 30 dollars.

https://www.kmseattle.com/

Space Training

Houston, we have no problem finding the perfect gift for a future astronaut. Pacific Spaceflight offers a range of training options for space travelers in waiting. The price ranges from a few hundred dollars to astro-nomical, depending on the length and training level of the course.

http://pacificspaceflight.com

Music Fan Studio Tour

Make a music lover's day with a tour of Shoreline's London Bridge Studio. From the bounce of Macklemore's piano to the bang of Pearl Jam's drums, you'll hear the stories and secrets behind some of Seattle's most famous recording sessions, in the place where they actually happened. Tours are 55 dollars.

https://www.londonbridgestudiotour.com/

