Chill in a giant igloo at this Northwest ski area

WENATCHEE, Wash. — It's the peak of ski season and Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, just 20 minutes outside Wenatchee, is known for having great snow, reasonable lift ticket prices, and that iconic bomber wing at the top of its 'Bomber Bowl.' The wing is a remnant of a jet that crashed here in 1944 that has been burnished to a shine by all of the skiers and boarders who pass by and rub it before heading down the hill. It's a Mission Ridge tradition, to both show respect and welcome more snow.

New this season, night skiing. In a big way. Mission Ridge has the second largest nighttime vertical drop in the US, you can ski or ride under the lights Wednesday through Saturday. Bonus — if it's a clear night, the valley views are unbelievable, you can see lights from Ellensburg to Ephrata.

Also new, a giant Igloo at Midway Lodge. Inside, you'll find all kinds of frosty fun for the family, from ice cold beverages, to a Yeti carved into the wall that's perfect for pictures. There are even a couple of frosty lounging coves, complete with cowhide blankets, for the ultimate Valhalla vibe.

There's never been a more literal place to chill between runs, be sure to check the giant ice cave out on your next Mission Ridge adventure.