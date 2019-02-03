EVERETT, Wash. — How would you like to get to your flight in ten minutes once you arrive at the airport?

"It's achievable," says Propeller Airports CEO Brett Smith.

Propeller operates the new state-of-the-art terminal where valet parking is one of the perks. It opens Monday at Everett's Paine Field. Alaska and United will be the first airlines to offer flights from the two gates.

"The goal is to bring civility back to air travel. Like most people, when I get to the airport, my blood pressure goes through the roof. We're really trying to make this more like a hotel experience."

The 30,000 square foot facility took just ten months to build.

There are two fireplaces on either end of the modern waiting room. There's a bar and concessions offered by Seattle icon Beecher's. Each of the soft, leather seats has its own power. And Smith says they've ramped up cell service so you can actually make a call! Even the private restrooms are stylish. And travelers can enjoy the view as they make their way aboard the glass jetways.

CNN Travel says the waiting room is "reminiscent of an upscale lounge at a major airport." And they add it may just be "the US's best new airport."

