Get out, enjoy the outdoors and give back

Raise money for the Washington Trails you love through this nonprofit. #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — Hike-a-Thon is a community fundraising event where hikers have an opportunity to support the Washington Trails Association and celebrate their love of being outdoors. This August is the 20th anniversary of the nonprofit's big event.

Throughout August, Hike-a-Thon participants hike, share stories of their outdoor adventures and raise funds that directly support trails

“We just live in an amazingly beautiful place, absolute gorgeousness,” said Matt Martinez from Washington Trails Association. “It's clear why people fall in love with Washington State and with trails here because we have some of the best in the world.”

Hit the trails, connect with the outdoors community and compete for prizes.

Registering for this event is free, and once you raise $25, you will receive a 2023 Hike-a-Thon t-shirt.

The more you fundraise, the more prizes you will earn.

“Hike-a-Thon is WTA's annual event to raise funds; it is kind of WTA’s signature summer event,” said Matt. “We use everything that we make during Hike-a-Thon to help maintain trails, to clear trails, to build brand-new trails across Washington State.”

WTA is a nonprofit organization that vitally believes in the importance of everyone having the opportunity to access the outdoors and is committed to reducing barriers to hiking trails and lands.

Their volunteers help maintain and protect wildlands and parks, to improve our recreation experience on public lands, build a strong future for trails and expand equity in the outdoors.

“WTA trail maintenance program is ensuring that there are trails for me to hike on; without donations, WTA would not exist at the capacity that it is,” said Elizabeth Storm from Washington Trails Association.