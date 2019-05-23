TACOMA, Wash. — Looking for dinner with a view? It's hard to beat Katie Downs in Tacoma. The wrap around deck offers diners an unbeatable panorama of Commencement Bay – oh, and the food isn't bad either.

You'll find everything from burgers to seafood on the menu, but it's the award-winning deep dish pizza that gets the most attention. Favorites include the Sicilian with spicy Italian sausage and the Great White which comes chicken and artichoke hearts. 

Katie Downs Pizza
The award-winning pizza at Katie Downs in Tacoma.
KING TV

The family-run tavern first opened in 1982. It's named after one of the original owner's grandmother who immigrated from Ireland. They say Katie had a pint of beer nearly everyday which makes her a fitting namesake for the 21-and-over restaurant.

Katie Downs | 3211 Ruston Way | Tacoma, WA 98402 

