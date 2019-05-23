TACOMA, Wash. — Looking for dinner with a view? It's hard to beat Katie Downs in Tacoma. The wrap around deck offers diners an unbeatable panorama of Commencement Bay – oh, and the food isn't bad either.

You'll find everything from burgers to seafood on the menu, but it's the award-winning deep dish pizza that gets the most attention. Favorites include the Sicilian with spicy Italian sausage and the Great White which comes chicken and artichoke hearts.

The award-winning pizza at Katie Downs in Tacoma.

KING TV

The family-run tavern first opened in 1982. It's named after one of the original owner's grandmother who immigrated from Ireland. They say Katie had a pint of beer nearly everyday which makes her a fitting namesake for the 21-and-over restaurant.

Katie Downs | 3211 Ruston Way | Tacoma, WA 98402

Wed 5/22, Katie Downs Waterfront Tavern in Tacoma, Full Episode KING 5 Evening

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.