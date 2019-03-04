SEATTLE — We'd like to introduce you to 12 kids, all 12 and under, who are setting a high bar when it comes to inspiration. They show that without a doubt, the Northwest is home to some pretty extraordinary young people. These are our picks for 12 Under 12.

Sarah Haycox, Honors Shoreline civil rights leader

While walking from soccer practice in 2017, Sarah Haycox stumbled upon a monument and a mystery. Sarah had no idea who Shoreline civil rights leader Edwin Pratt was, but when she found out, she wanted others to know and recognize the important work Pratt had done. Thanks to her work others now know his name.

Wyatt "Wi-Fi" Christensen, BMX Racer

This Kingston kid is the fastest 7-year-old on two wheels. He'll race in the world championships in Belgium this summer.

Zachary Pamboukas, Comic Book Author

Fourth-grader Zachary Pamboukas and his brother Christo came up with the idea for The Bionic Kid comic book to help others with limb differences.

Gracie Clauson, Keira Munko, Isadora Tiffe, and Crystal Nelson, Game Developers

Gracie Clauson, Keira Munko, Isadora Tiffe, Crystal Nelson designed a video game called, Shredded Secrets. The premise of the game is to dodge insults from the bully and maintain your health by eating ice cream. They created the game as part of the Girls Make Games program: a series of summer camp workshops designed to inspire the next generation of creators.

Taighan Chea, Golfer

Focus and fun makes this Bothell boy one of the best young golfers around. At 10 he plays better than golfers twice his age. He got so good, last year he qualified for the national, Drive, Chip and Putt competition at the most famous golf course in the country.

Zoe Bennett, Bark for a Cause

A Marysville girl's love for dogs becomes a business worth barking about. When Zoe's friend Phenyx was diagnosed with brain cancer, Zoe wanted to help. She started a mini-business making homemade dog treats. She calls it, Bark4aCause. So far Zoe has raised more than $3,000 dollars for Phenyx's care. And though her friend is getting better, Zoe Bennett is always looking for a cause that might need a little girl's love.

Roman McConn, Project Freedom Ride

Roman McConn started saving dogs when he was only 4 years old. When he found out that dogs in shelters don't always make it out alive, he had to do something about it. He helped start Project Freedom Ride in Washington State and has found homes for over 1,500 dogs.

Josie Droz, Building life-saving wells

Josie has helped raise money through a campaign called, Josie's Well to support the efforts of Water Access Now; a local nonprofit that helps bring clean drinking water to the people of Ghana by building wells. So far, she's raised enough money to build 10 wells and doesn't ever want to stop.

Zachery Darner, Collecting toys for kids

He's only 9 years old. But Zachery Darner has spent nearly half his life collecting toys for kids and delivering them to kids in hospitals. He collecting them through public donations or through local groups he shares his story with. He named his cause, Kidzz Helping Kidzz.

Megan Lisk, Cards for Cancer

Megan Lisk launched a non-profit after the death of her father and has raised thousands of dollars for research. She and her mom created Cards for Cancer, a line of greeting and holiday cards that showcase Megan's creations on the front and her mission on the back:

"I want to give money for research because I don't want any other families to go through all of the sad times like my family did.”

All proceeds of card sales go to the Swedish Medical Center Foundation to fund research done by Dr. Charles Cobbs, who treated her father.

Cole Vukich, fundraising to beat cancer

After beating leukemia, 12-year-old Cole Vukich fights for others dealing with cancer. Cole's University Place band, Pink Rust started playing fundraising events to raise money for the fight against cancer.

Spencer Jonas, Giving up his birthday to give to others

Since he was 4, Spencer Jonas has given up gifts on his birthday so he can give back to his community. Spencer's sacrifice has led to an even greater gift; a yearly tradition of collecting food for the food bank on Whidbey Island. Last year Spencer had a goal of raising 500 pounds of food. Instead, he raised over 1,700. You can support Spencer's efforts on his Facebook Page.

