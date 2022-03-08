Get a taste of the Mediterranean with these plant-based Gyros - Makini's Kitchen

You'll make this recipe again. #k5evening

SEATTLE — A Gyro is a Greek dish traditionally made with lamb and beef. But our favorite plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has another way to make them where you won’t miss the meat. She joins us from Makini’s Kitchen.

Portobello Gyros

Makini Howell

INGREDIENTS

Avocado or cooking oil

2 large Portobellos plus stems

Gyro spice (recipe follows)

3-4 Pita bread

1 cup shredded Lettuce

¼ cup thinly sliced onion

½ cup diced Tomatoes

½ cup or more Yogurt tahini sauce (recipe follows)

Gyro Spice

4 teaspoons whole dry oregano

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon coriander

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon dry parsley flakes

4 teaspoons chopped fresh mint

Yogurt Tahini Sauce

INGREDIENTS

¾ cup unsweetened coconut yogurt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

¼ cup minced yellow onion

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons tahini sauce

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ tablespoon chopped fresh garlic

1 ½ teaspoons salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Gyro Spice

The recipe will make a good amount of spice so you can make it ahead by combining everything except the fresh mint and storing it in an airtight container.

Once ready to season portobellos, sprinkle gyro spice generously on portobello and add about a teaspoon or 2 of fresh mint.

Yogurt Tahini Sauce

Combine all ingredients in a small mixing bowl and stir to combine

To make Gyros:

Slice or chop your portobellos to your liking, making sure to make them all similar sizes, you can pull the stems apart and use them as well. Sprinkle with a generous amount of gyro spice and about a teaspoon or so of fresh mint and set aside

Heat a pan with cooking oil over medium heat cook your portobellos until fragrant and starting to brown, remove from the pan and keep warm, toss your pita bread in the same pan and toast.