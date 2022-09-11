x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Evening

Get a Taste of Thai with this Quick Fish Dish - Douglas Demos

The Thai curry will last a long time in your fridge. #k5evening

More Videos

SEATTLE — Thai food is popular restaurant choice around here. But chef Tom Douglas has a Thai recipe you can make at home. He joined us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.

Rockfish in the Red Sea 

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup pumpkin, cut into medium chunks 
  • 1 can, of coconut milk
  • 8 ounces of fresh baby spinach
  • 1 teaspoon Mae Ploy Red Curry Paste, start with 1 teaspoon to test for heat, add more if desired 
  • 2 tablespoons, vegetable oil
  • 1.5 pounds of wild Washington rockfish, about 5 filets

Directions:

  • Using a large skillet on medium-high heat, sauté pumpkin until edges become brown and crispy. Turn the heat down to low.
  • Add spinach.  Toss and turn spinach in the skillet so it wilts, making room so you can keep adding more.
  • Cook spinach until wilted not cooked all the way. Wilted will keep it less watery.
  • In a medium skillet on medium-low, add vegetable oil and red curry paste.  Whisk until smooth and sauté for about 3 minutes. 
  • Add coconut milk to curry and whisk until smooth.
  • Add rockfish to curry and lightly blanch the rockfish on medium-low.
  • The total cooking time is a few minutes until the internal temperature of rockfish reaches 120° degrees.
  • Using a large serving platter, spread spinach and pumpkin on the platter.
  • Place rockfish on top of spinach and pumpkin.
  • Gently pour the curry over the fish and serve immediately.
Credit: KING 5 Evening
This Rock Fish cooks in minutes with the Thai curry and coconut milk.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

Before You Leave, Check This Out