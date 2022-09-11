Get a Taste of Thai with this Quick Fish Dish - Douglas Demos

SEATTLE — Thai food is popular restaurant choice around here. But chef Tom Douglas has a Thai recipe you can make at home. He joined us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.
Rockfish in the Red Sea
Ingredients:
- 1 cup pumpkin, cut into medium chunks
- 1 can, of coconut milk
- 8 ounces of fresh baby spinach
- 1 teaspoon Mae Ploy Red Curry Paste, start with 1 teaspoon to test for heat, add more if desired
- 2 tablespoons, vegetable oil
- 1.5 pounds of wild Washington rockfish, about 5 filets
Directions:
- Using a large skillet on medium-high heat, sauté pumpkin until edges become brown and crispy. Turn the heat down to low.
- Add spinach. Toss and turn spinach in the skillet so it wilts, making room so you can keep adding more.
- Cook spinach until wilted not cooked all the way. Wilted will keep it less watery.
- In a medium skillet on medium-low, add vegetable oil and red curry paste. Whisk until smooth and sauté for about 3 minutes.
- Add coconut milk to curry and whisk until smooth.
- Add rockfish to curry and lightly blanch the rockfish on medium-low.
- The total cooking time is a few minutes until the internal temperature of rockfish reaches 120° degrees.
- Using a large serving platter, spread spinach and pumpkin on the platter.
- Place rockfish on top of spinach and pumpkin.
- Gently pour the curry over the fish and serve immediately.
