Get a taste of Central America with homemade Pupusas - Douglas Demo

SEATTLE — If you're looking for something to make with that leftover chicken in the fridge, Chef Tom Douglas has an idea that will send you to Central America. Tom makes his home version of, Pupusas. He joined us from the Hot Stove Society Kitchen
Fresh Masa Pupusa with Chicken, Cheese & Black Bean
INGREDIENTS:
Instant Corn Masa
- 2 cups Maseca Corn Flour
- 1 ½ cups water
Per pupusa use:
- 1 T chicken
- 1 T black bean
- 2 – 3 T of cheese
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine 2 cups of Maseca corn masa flour with 1 ½ cups of water. Mix thoroughly for 2 minutes until you form a soft dough. If the dough feels dry, add teaspoons of water (one by one).
- Divide dough into equal balls of approximately 1 ounce each. Cover with a damp cloth to keep the dough soft and moist.
- Line a tortilla press with 2 sheets of thick plastic wrap. Place each ball between the two sheets of plastic and press until tortillas have 5 inches in diameter (if you don't have a press a rolling pin works too).
- Take one tortilla and place 1 tablespoon chicken, 1 tablespoon of black beans and 2-3 tablespoons of cheese in the center. Take a second tortilla and cover and crimp the sides. Be sure not to overstuff the pupusa.
- Heat skillet or griddle on medium heat. Carefully place pupusa on the griddle and cook for about 5 minutes on each side.
- Take off heat and serve with a dollop of your favorite salsa.
