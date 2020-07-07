The coolest mall in Seattle is in Georgetown

The Georgetown Trailer Park Mall is a one-of-a-kind shopping destination filled with local artists and creators. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The Georgetown Trailer Park Mall lies on Airport Way South in Georgetown. For some, it's a regular weekend destination. For others, it's a hidden gem. Either way, it's a one-of-a-kind experience that can be a little hard to explain.

Let's start with the obvious. The Georgetown Trailer Park Mall is a shopping area that's open Saturday and Sunday and run entirely out of old trailers. Like, camping trailers that you lug behind your car on the freeway. Yep.

"Our tagline is, 'we are purveyors of the rare and sublime'," owner Mary Enslow explains. "The intention of it is for it to be a launchpad for small business ideas focused on arts and creativity."

The Mall has collected trailers over the years from various locations in Washington. Enslow's trailer - selling all manner of art - is a 1950s Spartan Royal Mansion Travel Trailer. Hence the shop's name, the Royal Mansion Gallery.

Artist duo Shannon and Bruce Andersen started the Mall in 2010 as a very funky haven for local artists and creators to sell their wares. And despite a slight location change - pretty much one side of the train tracks to the other - that legacy continues on.

"I've never been to any other city that has anything like this," Lowrider Baking Co. Emily Allport says. "Nowhere in Seattle that has anything like this. I think it's so Seattle and so Georgetown."

Allport runs Lowrider Baking Co., a purveyor of the delicious and the chocolate-y. My personal recommendation is the s'mores cookie. Mmmmm.

For vintage clothing, head to Moda B. Vintage and Tami's Treasures. Moth and Moon has you covered for a caffeine pick-me-up. If you fancy a blind date with a book or any other number of literary delights, the Coy Hyena is the spot for you. The Seattle Seamstress Union offers stickers and more. And want to get married in a shipping container? They've got that too.

"I don't think this trailer park could be in any other neighborhood," Allport says.

There's something magical about the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall. On a sunny day, it's alive with families, friends, and artists. Next door, you can grab a beer at the Star Brass Works Lounge. There's no sense of rushing when you visit. It's not just a shopping trip - it's an experience.