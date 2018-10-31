Are you brave enough to take on the Star 101.5 haunted house at Georgetown Morgue? It's one of Seattle's spookiest attractions and delivers on the screams every Halloween.

Legend has it the building used to house an actual morgue and has a terrifying past. And while that might just be good marketing, the scares are very real. Evening reporter Ellen Meny and producer Meghan Stewart put their fears to the test and we're happy to report they survived the demented doctors and chainsaw-wielding maniacs.

Only the brave can make it through Gorgetown Morgue's haunted house. (phtoto: KING 5)

If you think you're up to the challenge, Georgetown Morgue runs through Saturday, November 2. It's located at 5000 East Marginal Way South.

