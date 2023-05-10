History and hauntings in Seattle's oldest neighborhood

The Georgetown Haunted History Tour takes guests on a spooky stroll back in time. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Dead men do tell tales in Georgetown. For the past two decades, the Seattle neighborhood's history has been brought to life with some help from the Great Beyond.

"We promise not to actually release any negative spirits out into the world from our production," Cari Simson of Friends of Georgetown History joked.

Simson is the producer of the Haunted History Tour.

It begins at the old Georgetown Steam Plant, built in 1926, where acrobats play out scenes from 1910, when bar fights and brothels ruled the night.

The next stop is one of the most haunted places in Seattle, a private home known as the Georgetown Castle, where local performer Brian Kennon shares a song of love and loss.

"It's the story of Frank Alexander, who had a beloved wife. And they'd planned a trip around the world together," explained Simson, "and she passed away before the trip. But he decided to take her with him anyway."

The building that now houses Seattle Drum School of Music was once a funeral home, which makes it the perfect setting for a seance.

"This was the parlor where the families would come and see the body and pay their respects," said Simson.

Actor Elke Hautala sits in as medium Madame Victoria, gazing into a crystal ball as various spirits visit the room courtesy of some impressive special effects. Hautala shares the stories of souls once laid to rest at the local pauper's cemetery, then somehow misplaced for eternity.

Simson said, "Madame Victoria wants to right the wrongs and kind of bring their stories to light."

Hautala is highlighting stories of women and people of color.

"One of our goals is really being able to share marginalized perspectives," she said.

And storyteller Pamela Seamonster shares stories from her indigenous culture.

"Part of letting people know that we're still here," Seamonster said.

The Georgetown Haunted History Tour is a walk through the world of the dearly departed, but it's keeping this neighborhood's stories very much alive.

"Who was here before?" Simson said, "And what's the history under our feet?"