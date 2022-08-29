Hit the road with Evening to find the best gas station grub - Fuel Up Special
From catfish in a Shell to gourmet organic food next to a Chevron, these restaurants are more than meets the eye. #k5evening
When you think of gas station food, you probably imagine hot dogs that have been sitting out for who knows how long and nachos with ... "cheese," but did you know there are gas station restaurants serving up some serious eats?
Evening hit the road to find some of the best spots to both fuel up your car and your belly!
Seattle's best catfish comes from a gas station:
They bread it, fry it, and sell up to 1,100 pounds of it a week.
The Beacon Hill Shell Station and Deli has been serving catfish, hot and crispy, for 16 years. It’s $8.99 a pound, and it walks out the door the instant it comes out of the fryer.
Bremerton's best birria tacos are hidden in a gas station:
Off State Highway 303 in East Bremerton there's a good place to fill up. Really fill up.
“It's kind of weird you think food inside of the gas station but we are legit,” laughed Maricela Surita. “You can get gas here and you can also get real Mexican food.”
Maricela Surita and her husband Austreberto Garcia own Taco Rico — where you can get a quesa birria taco for the price of a gallon of unleaded — as of this writing. No matter where gas prices go, the $3.50 taco is a tasty deal.
Charcuterie, sandwiches, and lots of love at a Poulsbo gas station:
Amazing Graze is a sandwich shop, charcuterie creator, and catering company tucked away in a Poulsbo gas station. This place was a Subway — but the sandwiches they make here now are downright sublime.
Maybe it's the house roasted meat. Or maybe it's the love. The women who own and run this place are all family — and friends.
Owner Amy Gouldthread and her partner Cindy Santana, along with Amy’s ex-partner Deborah Riley and business partner Karen Schwarz all make the homemade fare, roast the meats, and chat up the regulars. Dropping in here is like visiting a family kitchen.
Amazing Graze’s sandwiches are like ones you'd find in San Francisco — right down to the Dutch crunch bread that they import from the Bay Area. The sweet bread with the crispy topping is San Francisco's actual official bread —that sourdough thing is for tourists.
Unko's Kitchen serves island barbeque at Kitsap gas station:
It's a service station that serves more than gas. At a Shell station in Silverdale, you’ll also find Unko’s Kitchen where Mark Labalan and his family cook and serve island fare.
“Fresh food every day. It's served with aloha, decent prices, great food,” said Labalan, who quit his job with Washington State Ferries to open this eatery just last March.
Unko is Hawaiian pidgin for Uncle. Labalan's the unko in this kitchen.
“Everybody said I was crazy, but I wouldn't trade it for anything. I love it. I get to work with my family every day, and that's what it’s all about,” he said with a smile.
This place's real fuel is ohana — family. Labalan's son Dylan makes the musubi, his brother Carlos helps in the kitchen, and his wife Jessica — "aunty" — makes everything from manapua (buns filled with savory meat; usually pork) to cream puffs.
Gourmet grub at a Bainbridge gas station:
Just about a mile west of the Bainbridge Island ferry dock in Winslow you can grab some gas — and some gourmet eats at Jake's Pickup.
"We serve mostly organic comfort food in the back of a gas station — pumpin' it out!" laughed Jake Angel, who owns this eatery serving scratch made grab-and-go next to a Chevron station with his wife Kristi. When they first opened, there were skeptics.
"A lot of people came in and they were like, 'You're gonna do fancy food from a gas station? That's not gonna work,'" Jake said.
It's been working, for seven delicious years. Fresh frittatas, hickory-smoked sockeye salmon, and fresh-baked pastries were coming out of various ovens and smokers when we visited.
Thorp Fruit & Antique Mall is one of Washington's most popular pit stops:
You can’t miss it as you drive I-90 — the big white building with the big red letters. The Thorp Fruit & Antique Mall is about 6 miles west of Ellensburg, and it’s the perfect place to fuel up with some fresh produce. Time it right and you can even get Washington grown asparagus here. This place has been making folks hit the brakes since 1968.
O'Bop serves delicious Korean BBQ from a Shell station in Bellevue:
On a busy corner in Bellevue, there's a place to fuel up that will make you as happy as its smiley face logo. Especially if you love Korean Barbecue.
"O'Bop is the name of the restaurant inside a Shell gas station here at 148th and Main Street in Bellevue,” said Ellie Oh, the owner and operator of both the restaurant and the gas station. “We serve rice bowls with meat and veggie and noodle toppings — it's a very easy way to enjoy Korean BBQ.”
She knows it’s a bit unusual to serve rice bowls at a fuel stop.
"Many of the customers mention that it is weird to see a restaurant inside of a gas station."
She has a good reason for making Korean home cooking at her station.
"I came to the U.S. seven years ago and we started gas station business and then we had hot food inside but then it was highly processed food and I thought I could do better," Oh said.
