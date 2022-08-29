Hit the road with Evening to find the best gas station grub - Fuel Up Special

From catfish in a Shell to gourmet organic food next to a Chevron, these restaurants are more than meets the eye. #k5evening

Thorp Fruit & Antique Mall is one of Washington's most popular pit stops

Evening hit the road to find some of the best spots to both fuel up your car and your belly!

When you think of gas station food, you probably imagine hot dogs that have been sitting out for who knows how long and nachos with ... "cheese," but did you know there are gas station restaurants serving up some serious eats?

The Beacon Hill Shell Station and Deli has been serving catfish, hot and crispy, for 16 years. It’s $8.99 a pound, and it walks out the door the instant it comes out of the fryer.

They bread it, fry it, and sell up to 1,100 pounds of it a week.

Maricela Surita and her husband Austreberto Garcia own Taco Rico — where you can get a quesa birria taco for the price of a gallon of unleaded — as of this writing. No matter where gas prices go, the $3.50 taco is a tasty deal.

“It's kind of weird you think food inside of the gas station but we are legit,” laughed Maricela Surita. “You can get gas here and you can also get real Mexican food.”

Off State Highway 303 in East Bremerton there's a good place to fill up. Really fill up.

Example video title will go here for this video

Charcuterie, sandwiches, and lots of love at a Poulsbo gas station :

Amazing Graze is a sandwich shop, charcuterie creator, and catering company tucked away in a Poulsbo gas station. This place was a Subway — but the sandwiches they make here now are downright sublime.

Maybe it's the house roasted meat. Or maybe it's the love. The women who own and run this place are all family — and friends.



Owner Amy Gouldthread and her partner Cindy Santana, along with Amy’s ex-partner Deborah Riley and business partner Karen Schwarz all make the homemade fare, roast the meats, and chat up the regulars. Dropping in here is like visiting a family kitchen.

