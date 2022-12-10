x
Meet the funny cast of family movie 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow'

Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson star in the Netflix original movie. #k5evening

SEATTLE — A dad who loathes Halloween moves his family to a small town with a big thing for the holiday — what could possibly go wrong?

In "The Curse of Bridge Hollow," just about everything — from giant spiders to scary clowns are on the attack.

Marlon Wayans produced and stars in the family comedy, streaming on Netflix this Friday.

He plays a science teacher whose background in quantifiable facts makes him dismissive of ghost stories and general Halloween traditions. Kelly Rowland plays his entrepreneurial and patient wife.

Priah Ferguson, of “Stranger Things” fame, plays his 14-year-old daughter. Unhappy with the move and fascinated by the unexplained, she unwittingly releases an evil spirit that quickly spreads through the town’s Halloween-themed yards and parties, bringing spooky decorations to life.

Credit: Frank Masi/Netflix
Lauren Lapkus as Mayor Tammy, Kelly Rowland as Emily in "The Curse of Bridge Hollow." © 2022.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to Wayans and Ferguson.

HOLCOMB: "If your Halloween decorations at your own homes came to life, what would be running around your neighborhoods?"

WAYANS: "Nothing.”

HOLCOMB: “You don't decorate for Halloween?”

WAYANS: “Mm-mm. I'm that house that kids pass by and go, 'Let's not go there. He ain't got nothing.' I just leave a bowl of money out and go, 'Help yourself.'”

HOLCOMB: “Okay, what is your address? And can we just swing by on Halloween if you're leaving out a bowl of money?”

WAYANS: “I'll text it to you."

HOLCOMB: "What is your weird fear? What is something you're afraid of that other people are like, 'Why are you scared of that?'"

WAYANS: "Bills. Rent. Credit cards.”

FERGUSON: "A weird fear of mine is probably bad breath. I don't like when people's breath is like that.”

HOLCOMB: “Until I saw this movie, I didn't know that you could have a digital Ouija board.”

WAYANS: “Yeah, that's the kids. I didn't even play with the cardboard one."

FERGUSON: "When I was younger, me and my sister downloaded one.”

WAYANS: “Black kids? Downloaded a Ouija board? Wow.” (laughter)

HOLCOMB: "Is he like this all the time, Priah?”

FERGUSON: “Yes.”

HOLCOMB: “Can he ever have a serious conversation?”

FERGUSON: “Sometimes.”

WAYANS: “Sometimes, yeah. I can behave. Just don't give me any sugar."

"The Curse of Bridge Hollow" debuts on Netflix Oct.14.

