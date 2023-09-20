Funky floating home for sale in Fremont is more than meets the eyes - Unreal Estate

It's got a front-row view of Seattle. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Looking for a home on the water? Well, this one for sale in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood is staring right back at you.

"We've just got a front-row seat to all the activity of the city on the lake," said Russ, the co-owner of the home.

When Russ and his wife Gemma moved into their floating home 10 years ago, it looked nothing like it does now.



"We wanted a house that was fun. And in that we found the perfect partner in our architect, Jim Graham of Graham Baba," said Russ. "It’s two bedrooms, two and a half baths. 30-foot moorage space for a boat, as well as plenty of room to hang kayaks," added Gemma.

Another place to hang is in the below-the-waterline primary bedroom.

"We did all built-in because the efficiency of storage is really important on the houseboat. We have a walk-in closet with plenty of room. A built-in desk down there with lots of books, TV wall with more storage," said Gemma. "We have a double shower so that in the morning we could easily both get ready quickly. And then I have a horse trough that we had our roofing guy put the waterproof membrane inside so it's a very watertight tub."

Upstairs, the great room takes up the whole top floor, anchored by a massive kitchen.

"We did a really gorgeous cold-rolled steel countertop so you can put hot pots down. It's basically indestructible but it's a beautiful finish," described Gemma. "We put an island with a really beautiful butterfly, live-edge wood top from wood that was salvaged from a dead fallen tree in Seattle.



But the star of the home must be the views.

"The entire roof is a deck. And you know, we could have, I don't know, 100 people up there or something and have. And so yeah, it's ground central for Fourth of July," said Russ. "We're right at the mouth of the Ship Canal. So, anything that comes from saltwater to freshwater goes right by our house. And even though we're right in the city, the lake just has this quiet, peaceful effect."

Peaceful, until someone does a cannonball off the home’s built-in diving board.

"I'm confident is the only diving board on a houseboat in Seattle," exclaimed Russ.

"The fireman's pole was Jim's idea our architect, but it's not just fun it's also practical if we're in the kitchen and somebody comes to the door we’re there."

"This is a floating home like no other. It's truly one of one," said Moira Holley, the broker for the home. "It really truly is art. It’s art that you live in. And it should be considered in this way. When I come for showings or photography and video, I really truly want to be here as long as possible."

And whoever buys this floating home will feel the same way.

Russ says, "I can't imagine a house that we would love more than this.”