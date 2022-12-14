High praise for Puyallup pizza served from a Shell station - Fuel Up

Canyon Pizza and Mini-Mart has been selling slices for 27 years. #k5evening

PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s Puyallup’s best kept secret.

“If you know, you know,” said Leena Kaur.

The best pizza in town. At a Shell station on 84th Street East and Canyon Road.



"So we're at Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart in Puyallup. It's owned by my dad and mom Sunny Singh and Raj Kaur. I'm their daughter and I help them run the business here,” said Leena, who works full time in marketing in Seattle, but helps her parents out when, say, a TV crew swings by to do an interview at this place where the door's always dinging as hungry customers come in to fuel up. She's also helping her folks out with a new Instagram page for their pizza place.



Sunny and Raj owned businesses in India, then in new Orleans, Louisiana.

They bought this gas station in 2022. It came with a pizza legacy, and a top secret sauce recipe.



“Yes, yeah only these two know it, I don't know it they won't even tell me,” Leena laughed. “My parents make the sauce from scratch, we don't use a premade sauce, and this recipe has been passed down through all the owners. My parents are the third owners. It’s been 27 years that we've had this recipe at the store."

Sunny and Raj know better than to mess with success.

"We don't want to change it otherwise people will say the pizza is not the same, so we don't want to do that," Sunny said. "We want to keep the people happy here."

The only thing Raj would share is the sauce has a lot of herbs, and it takes more than two hours to make a batch.



Slices are $3.99. They are huge. And they are gone as soon as they come out of the oven.



“My mom makes almost every pizza every day with her own hands so I think that's what makes the pizza taste so good, it's so different," Leena said. "Made with a lot of love a lot of fresh ingredients. So I think that's what sets it apart."



Pepperoni is the most popular, but the garlic chicken has a following of devoted fans as well. Next time you’re in Puyallup, and you need to fuel up, Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart is your place. The customers we talked to all agreed with what the sign above the doorway says: it’s the 'Best Pizza in Town.'