Ice cream bar and café in Newcastle takes pride in delicious flights and pairings

NEWCASTLE, Wash. — The Frosty Barrel is the perfect spot to indulge your cravings and explore new flavor combinations, whether you’re stopping for a casual lunch or enjoying a night out with friends.

“It's really mash up wine bar and a café and an ice cream shop,” said Shawn Sweeney for Frosty Barrel. “This is not your typical ice cream shop.”

Located near the heart of Newcastle next to Blazing Onion, this unique ice cream shop sells beer and wine. They also pride themselves on offering creative pairings of non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks with ice cream.

“We made Yelp's top 25 places in North America for hot chocolate,” said Shawn. “We pair the hot chocolate and the ice cream together, just done in a visually stunning way and a very delicious way.”

You have to try one of their “Tipsy Hot Chocolates.” Consider the “Spiked Butterscotch” featuring white hot chocolate, Bailey’s Irish Cream, butterscotch schnapps, whipped cream, and cinnamon. Or the “Mexican Fire” a spicy abuelita-style hot chocolate with cayenne, ancho reyes, poblano, mole bitters, whipped cream and cinnamon.

The corner by the fireplace is the perfect place to enjoy tableside s’mores, which feature ruby chocolate ganache, raspberry sauce and fresh strawberries with gourmet marshmallows. Or enjoy the original version of marshmallows, Hershey’s chocolate and graham crackers!

Their new and photogenic ice cream "sushi" is made by hand and is the perfect option for Instagram influencers and social media fanatics. It can be paired with sake for a unique experience.

The ice cream "sushi" rolls include the S’mores Roll with chocolate, marshmallow core inside s’mores ice cream, rolled in chocolate ganache, toasted graham cracker and panko. Or consider the Ube Monster Roll: ube ice cream with a chocolate and brittle cookie core and chocolate cookie dough wrap.