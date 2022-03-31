This Seattle baker creates mesmerizing cakes

SEATTLE — Some desserts are beautiful and delicious — and the cakes that Valeria Koulikova makes fall into that category.
"Baking is always something that I love doing. And then I was scrolling through Instagram, and that's when these mousse cakes started popping up everywhere," said Val. "And I was like, oh my god, I have to know how to make them."
Four years later, Val went from a journalist to a baker with her very own business — From V with Love.
Val makes mousse cakes, which usually have four layers. Mousse, a jelly or creamy layer, something crunchy, and sponge cake. The cakes are layered, baked, and then frozen — that's how they keep their shape. On top is a mirror glaze, which Val pours on the cake to create incredible designs.
Val does custom cakes, but also sells sample boxes if you'd like to try different flavors. Head to her website to order, or check out her Instagram to see when sample boxes are available.
