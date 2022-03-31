This Seattle baker creates mesmerizing cakes

Valeria Koulikova whips up beautiful and delicious mousse cakes for her baking business, From V with Love. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Some desserts are beautiful and delicious — and the cakes that Valeria Koulikova makes fall into that category.

"Baking is always something that I love doing. And then I was scrolling through Instagram, and that's when these mousse cakes started popping up everywhere," said Val. "And I was like, oh my god, I have to know how to make them."

Four years later, Val went from a journalist to a baker with her very own business — From V with Love.

Val makes mousse cakes, which usually have four layers. Mousse, a jelly or creamy layer, something crunchy, and sponge cake. The cakes are layered, baked, and then frozen — that's how they keep their shape. On top is a mirror glaze, which Val pours on the cake to create incredible designs.