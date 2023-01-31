Take your friends to the world of 'FRIENDS' in downtown Seattle

"The FRIENDS Experience: The One In Seattle" runs at Pacific Place from Feb. 1 - April 30. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Nearly 30 years after “Friends” debuted on NBC, fans have a chance to explore the world of Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe.

The “FRIENDS Experience: The One In Seattle” is located inside Pacific Place and offers visitors an immersive tour of set replicas, props, and photo ops.

"We know there are a lot of 'Friends' fans here in Seattle," said Stacy Moscatelli of Original X Productions. "Seattle's a really great, vibrant city so we thought it was time to make our way."

The fan experience company created the FRIENDS Experience in 2019, in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary. It’s popped up in more than ten major markets, with a permanent space in New York City.

Visitors have a chance to pose at a couch and fountain patterned after the show’s famous open. They can also sit in the kitchen of Monica’s Unit 20 apartment, gather in the Central Perk coffee shop, or “pivot” to get a couch up a flight of stairs.

For fans who want to drill down deeper, there are also period outfits and an interview with the show's costume designer, “Friends” trivia, original scripts, and photos of guest stars.

"I think Friends just has staying power. I think it's just one of those shows that is part of our pop culture and always will be,” Moscatelli said. “It's been really fun to see this multi-generational audience come through and have this awesome shared experience."

She said reactions vary from surprise at the scope of the experience, to tears of joy. In the past, guests have even used the Experience as a place to propose marriage.

There’s also a gift shop open to the public, featuring an array of “Friends” merchandise.