SEATTLE — Concerts at the Mural hosted by KEXP at the Seattle Center begins this week, as well as some other great concerts you shouldn't miss.

Wed, 7/31 at 8:00 PM, Stef Chura at Barboza

Stef Chura will be at Barboza on Wednesday, July 31st, at 8:00 PM. This Detroit rocker's new single Scream is off of her sophomore album named Midnight. Stef Chura will also be live in studio at KEXP Thursday, August 1st at 12:00 PM.

Thurs, 8/1 at 8:00 PM, The Beths at Chop Suey

New Zealand indie pop group The Beths will be at Chop Suey on Thursday. They released their full length debut album Future Me Hates Me last august.

Fri, 8/2 at 5:30 PM, Wolf Parade at the Seattle Center

With August right around the corner, it means the start of KEXP's Concerts at the Mural. These are some of the best free shows of the summer, happening every Friday under the Space Needle. Wolf Parade kicks off the first show on Friday, August 2nd at 5:30pm. This show also features DUMB and Jock Tears. The shows are located at the Mural stage and are free.

Mon, 8/5 at 12:00 PM, Altın Gün at KEXP

Turkish psych band Altın Gün will be performing Monday in-studio at KEXP. Based out of Amsterdam, Altın Gün is the brainchild of bassist Jasper Verhulst, who toured in Istanbul and became enamored with Turkish music from the '60s and '70s. They will also be performing Monday night at The Crocodile.

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

