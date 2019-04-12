SEATTLE — You'd have a hard time finding anyone who lives to play more than Seattle's Johan Malkoski. But his active lifestyle came to a sudden halt after a mountain biking accident in 2015.



"I end up clipping a jump and flew over the handlebars and ended up, I knew something was wrong," said Malkoski. "The doctor came in and sat down with us and they ran a bunch of tests and said, you don't have a broken rib you have four broken ribs. You have a chipped scapula, you have an enlarged spleen and you either have Leukemia or Myelofibrosis."



Malkoski's unexpected cancer diagnoses were followed by rounds of chemo and a stem cell transplant, all overseen by the doctors and nurses at Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center.



"I've met some really amazing people there," remembers Malkoski. "My connection to Fred Hutch is really someone who cares. They care about the people going in and out there, and they care about a solution and they work their butts off."



Just over a year since his accident, Malkoski is back to his playing ways.



"My diagnoses is, for the most part, I'm cured. Still do my biking. I still go snowboarding."



But now he also makes a point to support Fred Hutch's mission to fight cancer by raising and donating money in events like the Space Needle's Base to Space climb and Obliteride. Johan believes money raised today will help future patients tomorrow.



"That's why my treatment was different than the people before and that's why people going through this treatment right now is different than what I went through. It's payback."

Right now all financial donations made to Fred Hitch in the month of December will be tripled in value. More information can be found here.

