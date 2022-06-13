Four ways to celebrate Pride this week

SEATTLE — Tasty Treats - Cafe Flora - Madison Valley, Beacon Hill, Seatac
All June long, Cafe Flora is offering rainbow cake slices. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Trans Justice Funding Project. Same goes for their cinnamon rolls — a delicious way to give back.
Black Pride - Supernova - SODO
On Thursday the 16th from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., Supernova is celebrating Black Pride with a film premiere. The film features black dancers and artists from the Pacific Northwest. Tickets are available on their website.
Plant Parenthood Pride Panel - Volunteer Park
Calling all plant parents — on Saturday the 18th, head to Volunteer Park Conservatory to listen in on a Plant Parenthood Pride Panel with popular plant podcast, Plant Daddy. That's a lot of P's! Snag tickets here.
Odd Otter Brewing - Tacoma
And need some Pride swag? Consider Odd Otter Brewing in Tacoma — they've got a shirt that combines rainbows, beers, and otters. Plus, a portion of the sales will be donated to Rainbow Center, a Tacoma-based LGBTQ non-profit.
