Four ways to celebrate Pride this week

From cinnamon rolls to being a plant parent — check out some of this week's Pride events! #k5evening

SEATTLE — Tasty Treats - Cafe Flora - Madison Valley, Beacon Hill, Seatac

All June long, Cafe Flora is offering rainbow cake slices. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Trans Justice Funding Project. Same goes for their cinnamon rolls — a delicious way to give back.

Black Pride - Supernova - SODO

On Thursday the 16th from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., Supernova is celebrating Black Pride with a film premiere. The film features black dancers and artists from the Pacific Northwest. Tickets are available on their website.

Plant Parenthood Pride Panel - Volunteer Park

Calling all plant parents — on Saturday the 18th, head to Volunteer Park Conservatory to listen in on a Plant Parenthood Pride Panel with popular plant podcast, Plant Daddy. That's a lot of P's! Snag tickets here.

Odd Otter Brewing - Tacoma