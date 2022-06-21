Four ways to celebrate Pride this week of June 19th

From chocolate chunk cookies to the Seattle Pride Parade!

SEATTLE — It's a big week y'all - Pride is underway, and there's plenty to do this week.

Shikorina Pastries - Central District

If you want to support a queer-owned business, check out Shikorina Pastries. It's an organic Central District bakery that makes amazing chocolate chunk cookies.

10th Annual Totally Gay Singalong - Central District

And while you're in the Central District, warm up your vocal cords - on Thursday the 23rd at 8pm, Central Cinema is celebrating their 10th annual Totally Gay Singalong! This even includes two hours of subtitled videos for your singalong enjoyment. Tickets are available here.

Pride Weekend - Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

The weekend of June 25th and 26th, Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium and Northwest Trek are celebrating Pride with rainbow enrichments for the animals, as well as an animal Pride parade that leaves from the Wild Wonders Stage at 1:30pm.

Seattle Pride Parade - 4th Avenue (between Pike Street and Denny Way)

On Sunday the 26th, the Seattle Pride Parade kicks off at 11am after a two year hiatus. The year's theme is Family Reunion, which makes sense because 200 groups are participating in the event! The route runs along 4th Avenue between Pike Street and Denny Way.