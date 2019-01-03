SEATTLE, Washington — Gracie Clauson, Keira Munko, Isadora Tiffe, Crystal Nelson are all twelve-year-old girls who love to laugh. But they also love to create.



They designed a video game called, Shredded Secrets.



The premise of the game is to dodge insults from the bully and maintain your health by eating ice cream of course



"And then Ice cream which heals you because everybody knows that ice cream is a coping mechanism," said Keira Munko.



Every girl at this table has dealt with bullying in some way.



"Just minor bullying and we still come home like crying and just to imagine how bad it would feel if you’re getting bullied in a bigger way," said Gracie Clauson.



They created the game as part of the Girls Make Games program: a series of summer camp workshops designed to inspire the next generation of creators.



The girls traveled to Silicon Valley to pitch the game to a panel of some big-time gaming executives and their game won. Now they get to develop it.



"We made it but how are we going to do this...questions I'm sure were just rushing through our head," said Clauson.



But their biggest victory so far has been the feedback from a game they hope will inspire others.



"This is so empowering I can't believe young girls made this," said Clauson.

