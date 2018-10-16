We've shown you lots of places local chefs like to go eat when they're not at work. But we're switching it up and showing you the picks of someone who writes about food instead of cooks it. Food writer Julien Perry just released her first book, Seattle Cooks, a collection of recipes right from some of the city's best chefs.

Here are three of her favorite places to eat in Seattle:

Rider, 619 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101 (206) 859-4242

Cook Weaver, 806 E Roy St, Seattle, WA 98102, (206) 324-0599

Marmite, 1424 11th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, (206) 755-8606

Perry's book, Seattle Cooks, can be found on Amazon and local restaurants and bookstores

