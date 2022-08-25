Find food and fun at The Evergreen State Fair - What's Up This Week

Kendrick Lamar / Aug. 27 / Climate Pledge Arena
Hip-hop artist and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar is out on the road with his first album in five years. His Big Steppers tour walks into Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday night.
Evergreen State Fair / Aug. 25 - Sept. 5 / Monroe
It's the biggest county fair in the state. The Evergreen State Fair is back with rides, animals, food, and fun. The fair is going on now until Sept. 5.
Jeff Ross / Aug. 25 - 28 / Tacoma Comedy Club
He's known in the world of comedy as the Roastmaster General. Jeff Ross will be doing his sick-burn standup acts Thursday through Sunday at the Tacoma Comedy Club.
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss August 28 Marymoor Park
Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and country-bluegrass singer Alison Krauss are performing live together for the first time in 13 years. The dynamic duo will be making a stop at Marymoor Park on Sunday.
