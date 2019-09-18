Life may not start at 50, but it sure doesn't have to end there, either.

"I'm gonna make old cool," says artist Patti Curtis, the founder of Georgetown's Fogue Studios.

It's a 6,000-square-foot creative space for artists who've successfully crossed the half-century mark.

"I lost my job at 53," Curtis says. "A lot of people at my company got let go because we 'aged out.'"

Curtis set out to phase out the age-out.

She says, "I wanted to do something for people over 50 to make them feel relevant."

Fogue is a collective of 50 artists, musicians and writers, all over the age of 50.

Artist Terry Smith enjoys the camaraderie with her peers. "Going through the same thing together," she says. "A supportive place where I can not worry about anything else and just express myself."

"We all take care of each other," Curtis says. "We all nurture each other and we all build each other up."

Scott Gibson agrees, "What I really like about Fogue is we're more of a community. It's not just a gallery where we dump off our art and we see what happens."

Fogue is proof that you can't put an age limit on creativity.

Fogue Studios and Gallery is located at 5519 Airport Way in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. It's open to the public from 11:00 to 6:00 Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 5:00 on Sundays.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.