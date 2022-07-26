Foamy fun just the beginning for this mom and entrepreneur

New Olympic Peninsula business will bury you in bubbles. #k5evening

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The cake and presents sit completely ignored at this birthday celebration on the Olympic Peninsula.



What's about to blast out of the cannon is the star of this party.



"My name is Nicole Merrigan and this is Strait Up Foam Fun, and it is a party foam entertainment business,” said the busy woman preparing to blast bubbles onto happy kids.

This Port Angeles mom of five got into the bubble business as phase one of her plan to open a family entertainment center in town.

“We have a countdown, and then I hit the switch on the cannon and within a couple of seconds it’s just spraying out of there and the kids start screaming, I mean it’s just full-on screaming.”



It's been like this ever since Strait Up Foam Fun did its first party this summer.



"It was just unbelievable, the kids were just laughing and playing, by the time I got done with it my face hurt from smiling so much,” Nicole said.



It's a family business — sometimes Nicole's husband Nick does cannon duty. Besides being fun, the foam's hypoallergenic, biodegradable, and safe for grass. It rinses away easily, 5 to 6 feet vanish in seconds when it’s hit by a hose.



Burying kids in bubbles isn't just business, Nicole's in it for something bigger.