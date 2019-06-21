SEATTLE — Kenmore Air's flights to the San Juan Islands are so scenic, people pay just to ride along! It's called the San Juan Islands Seaplane Ride Along, and it is enormously popular.

"We have people that are on a limited time schedule or they don't really want to come up and incur the overnight costs, so, we just bring em up,” said Kenmore Air chief pilot Chuck Perry.

"We try to put them on more than one stop if we can, they get to see different islands, and it's all done in roughly the span of about 3 hours total time."

There's plenty to see besides the islands:

“If we take off to the south you might go past the Space Needle going out, you might see the Victoria Clipper boats going out or coming back, you'll see the ferries going back and forth from Bainbridge and Kingston. We might see orcas, it depends on the time of year.

On a recent flight to Orcas Island, we even spotted a fighter jet over Whidbey Island - thanks Naval Air Station Whidbey Island!

Since these are regularly scheduled flights, there's no narration or tour.

"We give you some earplugs, a safety briefing, and you just get to look out the window."

And everyone has the same favorite part:

"They like the takeoff and they like the landings. That’s the fun part,” smiled Perry. “That's my favorite part too."

