Five must-try food trucks in Western Washington

From Pakistani street food to fried chicken and Native American comfort food, the Puget Sound has a robust food truck scene.

WASHINGTON — There's no shortage of food trucks in Western Washington. Here are five must try spots.

Tulalip tradition mixes with big flavor at this food truck. The name is a nod to owner Ryan Goban's life growing up on the Tulalip Reservation. The menu features Native American comfort food and some of the most unique tacos we've ever seen made with crispy cheese and pork that's been smoked for 14 hours. Another crowd-pleaser is the sweet frybread.

"Frybread is a comfort food," said Goban. It's been around for several generations. It's made up of a few ingredients and is something Native Americans made back in the day when they received commodities."

The location and hours of Ryan's REZ-ipes changes weekly. For an updated schedule, head over to their Facebook page.

Jake's Burgers in Puyallup

When berry season rolls around, head to Sterino Farms in Puyallup where you'll find Jake's Burgers. This food truck serves milkshakes using the freshest ingredients they can find.



"We start picking them at 5 o'clock in the morning, said owner Jake Sterino. “We'll be picking them, prepping them and putting them in milkshakes by 10:30 every morning."



Locally sourced ingredients are also used in the burgers.



"Our lettuce comes right from our field,” said Sterino. “Fresh tomatoes we raise in our greenhouse or our field. We're using the sweetest onions and then we use a fresh patty never frozen."



One look at that burger and you know it's going to hit the spot.

Jake’s Burger’s is located at the Sterino Farm Produce Market in Puyallup.

Interested in trying something new? At Lari Adda, you'll find cuisine many people have never tried before – authentic street food from Pakistan's largest provinces. Best-sellers include their beef bahari rolls, a crispy chicken burger that packs a punch of heat, and samosa chaat.



"We do get a lot of customers who are not from South Asia," said owners Saira Bano and Sheraz Malik. "They get to try some things. They ask questions. I think that's part of our goal - to kind of introduce those flavors, which area they're from in Pakistan, so to get to know the country as a whole as well."

You can find Lari Adda on 145th PL SE next to bus stop 68594. A fitting location since Lari Adda actually means bus stop.

There’s a dandy little spot offers all-American fare with a twist.



“We have a secret menu and do a couple of different things,” said owners Ashley and Dallas Wilson. “One's called a Marshall Dog. It's our homemade baked beans that we put on top of a dog. It's really phenomenal. The Coleslaw dog - that's kind of a secret hit. The bacon dogs are definitely a huge hit with bacon, cream cheese and grilled onions on any of our dogs.”



They also offer 11 condiments and tons of toppings to go on any of their gilled dogs and buns. Dandy Dogs is located at 18222 120th Ave NE, Bothell and is open seven days a week.

Brothers Clifford and Roderick Gatterson serve up fried chicken and more to their loyal customers at this food truck with a catchy name.

"Basically all parts of the chicken, waffle fries, the best collard greens in Seattle, cornbread, and don't forgot about the best fried chicken in the northwest," said the Gatterson brothers.