Find a taste of the Midwest in Burien

Fireside Burien is a cozy, friendly spot in downtown Burien for Midwest eats and sips.

BURIEN, Wash. — Craving a taste of the Midwest? Look no further than Fireside Burien — a Midwest-style tavern that offers good friends, good vibes, and good food. You betcha!

The owners — Matt, Tyler, and Jose — are friends who came together to create Fireside Burien. It's a throwback to their Midwest roots, planted right in downtown Burien.

Their drink selection is varied, but of course, there are some special touches. Malort features prominently in some of their cocktails, for instance.

Their food is a combo of bar food and Midwest favorites. Their pretzel fondue is a charcuterie board of sorts that features a soft pretzel, beer cheese, and kielbasa sausage. And they don't just serve tater tots. Their tater tot casserole is topped with tots, but below is layer upon layer of cheese, ground beef, and vegetables. It's like a Shepard's pie, but with tots. Genius.

And yes, Fireside Burien serves Cincinnati chili — perhaps one of the most lasting examples of Midwest cuisine.