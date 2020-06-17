A firefighter dive into 40-degree cold water to save a woman's life

A car was on its roof in a ditch full of water when both gentlemen rolled up. “I felt that if there was someone in there, it was going to be a body recovery,” recalled Captain Pat Cook.



But then they heard a woman screaming from inside the car. There’s somebody alive in the car underwater. Cook and Harrott instantly jump jumped into action. They brainstorming how to save this woman's life.



“In that ditch, you probably had a hundred fifty-two hundred years experience of vehicle extrication. But we don't practice in the water,” said Cook. But Chris Harrott had just been through rescue swimmer training. He dove into the 40-degree water.



“The cold was so cold that it made your skin burn. And it was really hard to hold my breath at first,” shared Harrott. The car was upside down. The front of the car, the engine side tipped down a little bit, and there was an air pocket near the back seats. Fortunately, the lady found her way there. “It's just I mean, the chance of that are so small,” added Harrot.



The dangerously cold water meant he couldn't hold his breath for long. But he kept going back. Harrott felt that she was kicking and screaming when he dived into the water.



Someone suggested Harrott try putting on one of a firefighter masks so he could stay under longer. It's what firefighters wear when going into the fire, but not usually water. “It worked. It is a huge help,” said Harrott.