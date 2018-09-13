If bowling is too tame, how about booking a lane for axe throwing?

Axe Kickers in White Center offers equipment and instruction in the game of axe throwing.

Groups can reserve space for private parties or events.

There’s also an axe throwing league scheduled to launch in late September 2018.

Team Evening were the first Seattleites to get a lesson in the facility – watch to see who has the touch!

Axe Kickers Seattle, 10843 1st Ave. S. Seattle, WA 98168

